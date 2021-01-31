Mariann Faithful

Artist of the Month – February 2021

On April 30, Marianne Faithfull, with composer and multi-instrumentalist Warren Ellis, will release She Walks in Beauty, one of the most distinctive albums of her long, extraordinary life and career. Recorded around the earliest days of the COVID-19 lockdown — during which the singer herself became infected and almost died of the disease — She Walks in Beauty fulfills Faithfull’s long-held ambition to record a full album of poetry with music, and features musical friends Nick Cave, Brian Eno, cellist Vincent Ségal and producer-engineer Head. Faithful is the original Ye-Ye Girl and is known as much for her films, as her music. mariannefaithfull.org.uk/