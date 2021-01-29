Paper Citizen – Scratching the Surface

Claire Gohst is a singer-songwriter, violinist, guitarist and music producer. Thrown out of her house when she was 17 for being gay, Gohst attended Berklee School of Music. Her band Paper Citizen has been nominated in both the New England Music Awards and the Boston Music Awards. Today they release “Scratch the Surface.” It is the first track of a new album due out this April.

“This song is about the ever changing world we live in.. the fast pace we run with, the desolation of our cities, and the digital stations we have created to connect. No one really knows in which ways the world changes, but we’re all in it and ready for the ride. Our personal expression is more valuable than ever, and how this is only the beginning of it all.. can we still touch with one another in the same ways? How can I still reach out to understand you behind these walls we’ve created? Is it all just perception, smoke and mirrors? Will we ever get to feel each other’s presence and who we really are behind the curtain?”