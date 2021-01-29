Imogen Clark – Forget About London

Imogen Clark is back. She has a new EP called Bastards coming in May. The EP is produced by Mike Bloom. The new track is “Forget About London.”

“In the middle of last year, I went through a really tough breakup and was stranded in London for the aftermath,” recalls Imogen. “I got swept up by this guy, I was on the rebound and found myself falling for him, but in the end he led me on and left me heartbroken.”

Read FEMMUSIC’s interview with Clark from 2020 at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/2020/06/08/imogen-clark/