Premiere – Strictly Elizabeth – These Little Things (I Get From You)

Strictly Elizabeth has a new song in the Full Moon Series. The series aims to release a new song every full moon. Today’s, exclusive to FEMMUSIC, is “These Little Things (I Get From You) produced and mixed by Ira Ingber.

“We launched the Full Moon Series in the spirit of releasing whatis complete to make room for new creative action and collaboration,” said Jessica of Strictly Elizabeth. “This month’s track, “These Little Things (I Get From You)” is about the person you become through habit and patterns of behavior.”

This is a deeply personal track for Jessica, who started to see that she was imitating the men she was in love with and wrote this song about that piece of self-discovery. She found that although she is much more aware of it now, it’s still a deeply ingrained pattern from childhood. The video for this song explores this theme.

In 2020 Strictly Elizabeth released her debut album Shelter In Place and a soundtrack EP for the short film What Happened to Stephanie?

