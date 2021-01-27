Premiere – Strictly Elizabeth – These Little Things (I Get From You)

Strictly Elizabeth has a new song in the Full Moon Series. The series aims to release a new song every full moon. Today’s, exclusive to FEMMUSIC, is “These Little Things (I Get From You) produced and mixed by Ira Ingber.

“We launched the Full Moon Series in the spirit of releasing whatis   complete   to   make   room   for   new   creative   action   and collaboration,”   said   Jessica   of   Strictly   Elizabeth.   “This   month’s track, “These Little Things (I Get From You)” is about the person you become through habit and patterns of behavior.”

This is a deeply personal track for Jessica, who started to see that she was imitating the men she was in love with and wrote this song about that piece of self-discovery. She found that although she  is much more aware  of it  now,   it’s still a   deeply ingrained pattern   from   childhood.   The   video   for   this   song   explores   this theme.

In 2020 Strictly Elizabeth released her debut album Shelter In Place and a soundtrack EP for the short film What Happened to Stephanie?

https://www.strictlyelizabeth.com/

January 27th, 2021