Elizabeth & The Catapult – together, alone

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (121)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (97)
- Film of the Month (82)
- Interviews (380)
- Live Photos (587)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (40)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (90)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (342)
- Unfinished Mail (107)
- Upcoming New releases (53)
- Video of the Month (88)
- Videos (1,884)
- Website of the Month (118)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- tUnE-yArDs Drop ‘hold yourself’ Video, Single From Upcoming LP, sketchy.
- Jenny Lewis and Serengeti Release Latest Collaboration, ‘Vroom Vroom’
- The Roots and Jimmy Fallon Perform Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Driver’s License’ as a Sea Shanty
- Teenage Fanclub Share ‘I’m More Inclined’ From Upcoming LP
- Eminem Prepares to (Literally) Fight His Demons in ‘Higher’ Video
- Genesis Reschedule U.K. Reunion Tour for a September Start
- Billie Eilish and Rosalía Share New Track ‘Lo Vas a Olvidar’
- Lil Wayne Celebrates Pardon With New Song, ‘Ain’t Got Time’
- Weezer Unveil First OK Human Song, ‘All My Favorite Songs’
- Bad Religion Share ‘Emancipation of the Mind’ on Inauguration Day
Music Connection
- Justin Becker Launches Murmuration Management
- Attend "FAR-West Teaches" with Dan Navarro
- Watch: Shure Sounding Board Roundtable
- Album Review: "Introducing…" by Aaron Frazer (7/10)
- Album Review: "A Love Supreme Electric" by Golia/Hanrahan/Kaiser/Peet/Watt (9/10)
- Album Review: "Ain’t Gonna Worry About Tomorrow" by Howard Glazer and Harmonica Shah (8/10)
- Album Review: "Live at the Beacon Theatre" by Gov't Mule (10/10)
- Album Review: "Proud Of Me Now" by Sheff G (4/10)
- Album Review: "Joy!" by Jazz in Pink featuring Gail Jhonson (8/10)
- Album Review: "Gather Round" by Lee Rocker (9/10)
Music News Underground
- Hyro The Hero drops new song 'Retaliation Generation' feat. Ice Nine Kills Spencer Charnas
- Mikael Oterhals releases new EP 'Association Vol.1'
- New ‘Power Up’ initiative launched to tackle anti-Black racism in music
- Joan As Police Woman releases new 'Live' album
- Fish reveals how Brexit has destroyed UK Artists' ability to tour
- Why we want to see more house music in online casinos
- Kari Kirkland releases debut single 'Everybody Wants To Rule The World'
- The Dead Daisies release latest studio album 'Holy Ground'
- Sam Cooke: Legend now streaming on Amazon Prime
- Grants still available for Youth Music's Incubator Fund
Leave a Reply