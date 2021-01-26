Charlie Hickey ft Phoebe Bridgers – Ten Feet Tall

Charlie Hickey announces his debut EP with a track with his friend and collaborator Phoebe Bridgers.

“‘Ten Feet Tall’ is sort of a different animal than any other song I’ve written,” Charlie Hickey explains. “I was going to school at the time and was feeling quite alienated in this little world where everybody was instantly partying with their brand new best friends and fun came so naturally. I found solace in Marshall’s studio on the weekends. This was our first proper attempt at writing together and we were writing something really horrible. We were both kind of delirious and Marshall started singing the verse melody for the song as a joke, making fun of what we had been trying to write. But when I heard it, I said to him, “Wait, that’s the song that we’ve been trying to write.” After that, we wrote the rest that night and recorded it the next day. We re-recorded it a few times before going back to what we did that day. I’ve never written or recorded a song like that since, and we weren’t sure it was even gonna come out but when I hear it back, it really serves as a time capsule of a very confusing/depressing but also very fruitful and fun time in my life! “

Hickey’s EP was produced, mixed and engineered by Marshall Vore. It is called Count The Stairs and will be out February 26. The first track off the EP “No Good At Lying” was released last year.

