Isol-Aid Festival # 41

Sunday January 24, 2021

https://www.isolaidfestival.com/

Isol-Aid is the festival you never knew about. Started in 2020 as a way for artists to still perform and get money during COVID, Isol-Aid has evolved into a worldwide sensation. All money donated goes to the artists, and the artists are not bound to Australia. They come from all over the world in all genres. Now broadcast on TikTok Isol-Aid is the new festival for 2021. #41 features Suzi from Victoria

https://linktr.ee/suzisangthis

It also features Hayley Mary and her latest single “The Chain”

https://www.hayleymary.com/