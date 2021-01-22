Ribbons – Total Loss

https://deathlist.bandcamp.com/track/total-loss

Jenny Logan & Sam Roudman are Ribbons. For the first time in 11 years this duo is putting out new music including a 5 song EP on February 5. Ribbons was active in NYC and produced an album, 7” and an EP.

Jenny Logan is now active in Portland. She is a former member of Summer Cannibals. She has a solo project called Deathlist. Roudman remains on the East Coast.

Today they release the title track of the EP “Total Loss.”