Madison Beer – Boysh*t

Spin Magazine
- Billie Eilish and Rosalía Share New Track ‘Lo Vas a Olvidar’
- Lil Wayne Celebrates Pardon With New Song, ‘Ain’t Got Time’
- Weezer Unveil First OK Human Song, ‘All My Favorite Songs’
- Bad Religion Share ‘Emancipation of the Mind’ on Inauguration Day
- Mike Watt + the Black Gang Share Bikini Kill Cover for Kill Rock Stars’ 30th Anniversary
- Foo Fighters Share Poignant Video for ‘Waiting on a War’
- Run the Jewels Drop ‘ooh la la’ Remix With Santa Fe Klan and Mexican Institute of Sound
- SPIN First Look: UPSAHL Brings Her Bad Bitch Vibes to the Stage
- Listen to AFI’s Two New Singles, ‘Twisted Tongues’ and ‘Escape From Los Angeles’
- Descendents Bid President Trump Farewell on ‘That’s the Breaks’
Music Connection
- Alesis Updates Q Series Keyboards
- Bob Divney's Artist Cooperative Restructures
- Sundance ASCAP Music Café Announces Lineup
- New: Music Connection x "JoySounds" Podcast
- Attend A Vocal Clinic From Focusrite and Ramsey Voice Studio
- Bandzoogle Launches Merch to Benefit Mental Health
- Gibson Announces Captain Kirk Douglas Guitar
- Attend AES Believe in Music Week Events
- Johnny Marr Receives BOSS Lifetime Achievement Award
- BHP Music-Guitar Trax Records Signs With APM, Sonoton Music
Music News Underground
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Meresha 'Red Headed Lover' video premiere
- Eight Rounds Rapid release new video 'Onesie'
- Marvin Etzioni 'Love Letter To Democracy' video premiere
- Ellie Goulding and Silk City have announced their new single, ‘New Love’
- The connection between heavy music and gambling
- Alt Soul artist Aruba Red releases new online series about wellness and empowerment in music
- Soulwax Remix Fontaines D.C. 'A Hero's Death'
- More artists reaping the rewards of streaming, BPI data shows
- Willie Nelson pays homage to friend & fellow icon Frank Sinatra
