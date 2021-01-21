Allison Lorenzen ft Midwife – Vale

https://allisonlorenzen.bandcamp.com/track/vale

Allison Lorenzen is going solo. This Denver artist is known for being part of the duo School Dance. Today she releases “Vale.” This track mixes Lorenzen’s skill on synths & piano with Madeline Johnston/Midwife on guitar. The dual vocals make this a haunting track.

January 21st, 2021