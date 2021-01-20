Louisahhh – Numb, Undone

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Mike Watt + the Black Gang Share Bikini Kill Cover for Kill Rock Stars’ 30th Anniversary
- Foo Fighters Share Poignant Video for ‘Waiting on a War’
- Run the Jewels Drop ‘ooh la la’ Remix With Santa Fe Klan and Mexican Institute of Sound
- SPIN First Look: UPSAHL Brings Her Bad Bitch Vibes to the Stage
- Listen to AFI’s Two New Singles, ‘Twisted Tongues’ and ‘Escape From Los Angeles’
- Descendents Bid President Trump Farewell on ‘That’s the Breaks’
- Sia Releases ‘Hey Boy’ Remix Featuring Burna Boy, Shares Tracklist for New LP
- Built to Spill Side Project Boise Cover Band Unearth Version of David Bowie’s ‘Ashes to Ashes’
- Foo Fighters Release ‘Waiting on a War’
- NOFX Share ‘Linewleum’ Video Featuring M Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold
Music Connection
- Johnny Marr Receives BOSS Lifetime Achievement Award
- BHP Music-Guitar Trax Records Signs With APM, Sonoton Music
- Attend Women in Music Summit
- Beatport Launches Emerging Artist Program
- The Immediate Family’s Russ Kunkel and Leland Sklar Featured in DrumChannel Video Series
- Submit to the Emerging Black Composers Project
- Expert Advice: How to Work with Women in Music--Navigating the Gender Gap
- Celestion Launches Neo V Type Speaker
- Submit to Unsigned Only Music Competition
- NAMM ‘BELIEVE IN MUSIC’ WEEK Kicks Off Jan. 18-22
Music News Underground
- Eight Rounds Rapid release new video 'Onesie'
- Marvin Etzioni 'Love Letter To Democracy' video premiere
- Ellie Goulding and Silk City have announced their new single, ‘New Love’
- The connection between heavy music and gambling
- Alt Soul artist Aruba Red releases new online series about wellness and empowerment in music
- Soulwax Remix Fontaines D.C. 'A Hero's Death'
- More artists reaping the rewards of streaming, BPI data shows
- Willie Nelson pays homage to friend & fellow icon Frank Sinatra
- Leroy 'The Heptones' Sibbles releases latest single 'Pretty Brown Eyed Girl'
- DJ & presenter Jodie Weston releases deep house track ‘Give A Little Love’
