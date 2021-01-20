Louisahhh – Numb, Undone

Paris-based Louisa Pillot is not afraid of risks. Her music as Louisahhh delves into realms of sobriety, surrender and BDSM. Pillot is advocate for sobriety amid a culture with ties to extreme substance abuse.

Today Pillot releases “Numb, Undone.” This single is an industrial soundscape that is as brutal as it is seductive. It is the first single off her upcoming album The Practice of Freedom.

Louisahhh is a DJ, dance artist, advocate, environmentalist and feminist.