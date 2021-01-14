Zara Larsson ft Young Thug – Talk About Love

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Sia Releases ‘Hey Boy’ Remix Featuring Burna Boy, Shares Tracklist for New LP
- Built to Spill Side Project Boise Cover Band Unearth Version of David Bowie’s ‘Ashes to Ashes’
- Foo Fighters Release ‘Waiting on a War’
- NOFX Share ‘Linewleum’ Video Featuring M Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold
- AC/DC Share ‘Realize’ Video
- Julien Baker Releases New Single, ‘Hardline’
- Mogwai Shares Video for ‘Ritchie Sacramento’
- Lana Del Rey Shares Chemtrails Over the County Club Title Track
- Jack White’s 2014 Detroit Theater Show to Be Released on Vinyl
- Danny Elfman Releases Prog Rock-Influenced Single ‘Sorry’
Music Connection
- Dean Guitars Relaunches Dimebag Darrell Razorback Rust
- Roadie Partners with Crew Nation to Aid Musicians
- Oates Song Fest 7908 to Aid Feeding America
- SXSW Online Announces Programming, Willie Nelson as Keynote
- Submit to USA Songwriting Competition
- Attend the MLC Webinar: Connect to Collect
- Attend NARIP Music Supervisor Pitch Session
- Plugin Alliance Launches Lindell Audio 50 Series
- Madison Beer Announces Virtual Reality Concert
- Electric Lady Studios Partners with Daniel Johnston Estate
Music News Underground
- Lonely The Brave release 'Keeper' documentary
- Snuttock 'Stay' (Robot Mix) video premiere
- BBC Asian Network reveal ones to watch for Future Sounds 2021
- Kayne Dynell 'Shining' video premiere
- The FAC announces first round of Artist Ambassadors In 2021 including Anna Calvi, Adam Devonshire
- America's Sweetheart 'Face To Face' video premiere
- Dermot Kennedy’s record-breaking Without Fear secures Ireland’s biggest album of 2020
- Streaming and vinyl powers growth in Ireland’s music consumption during a challenging year of lockdown
- The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights dazzles as 2020’s most popular song in Ireland
- Homemade singer-songwriter Kai Nanfelt releases new single following huge Spotify surge
