Moon Rise City – Crawling Slowly

Moon Rise City is Lauren Tracy and Indy Laville. They met in Vietnam. Tracy is from South Africa and Laville is from France. Together they make a jazz born sound that is addictive. Today they release “Crawling Slowly.”

Lauren remembers the challenging experience that caused the original songwriting. “It was a tumultuous time and I struggled between the pull of my head and my heart,” she says. The single started off as a love song, but transformed into a powerful breakaway song.

Moon Rise City will be releasing a new song every six weeks leading up to their debut EP Relics of a Bygone in June.

https://www.moonrisecity.com/