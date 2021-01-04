Shungudzo – It’s a Good Day (To Fight The System)

Shungudzo has written for Little Mix, Chiiild and Jessie Ware. She is a Zimbabwean-American activist, poet and songwriter. Today she releases the video for “It’s a Good Day (To Fight the System).” The video was directed and produced by Shungudzo and G Smith.

“I wrote “It’s a good day (to fight the system)” as a way to express that, although the fight for justice and equality we are in can feel heavy at times, what we are striving for — what people around the world are striving for — is joy,” says Shungudzo of the track. “The joy of a life whose fullest potential can be reached without hitting systemic roadblocks. The joy I feel seeing people stand up to the systems that oppress them. The joy of the idea that future generations won’t have to fight the same fights we’re fighting — if we keep fighting. I try to remember this joy every time things get heavy again, and I hope this song brings joy to you.”

https://shungudzo.com/