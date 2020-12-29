Starbenders – Coming Up Roses

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Chino Moreno’s Crosses Releases First New Song in Six Years
- Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Is in on the Joke in New ‘Photgraph’ Ad
- Watch Chris Cornell’s Video for John Lennon Cover ‘Watching the Wheels’
- Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Return to Queens in Coming 2 America Trailer
- Mac DeMarco Shares Cover of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’
- Darkside Return With Spiral, Share New Song, ‘Liberty Bell’
- Peter Jackson Releases Initial Footage From Upcoming The Beatles: Get Back Documentary
- Eminem Releases Second Album of 2020 Music To Be Murdered By – Side B
- Phoebe Bridgers Performs Dreamy Version of ‘Kyoto’ in Her Bed
- Ringo Starr Joined by Dave Grohl, Jenny Lewis, Paul McCartney and More on ‘Here’s to the Nights’
Music Connection
- The Legal Beat: The Estate of Michael Jackson v. HBO
- Black Lion Audio Announces PG-X Power Conditioner
- DIY Spotlight: Christine Carol
- Expert Advice: How Blended Live and Digital Experiences are Changing the Game
- Producer Crosstalk: Doug Diamond
- Tip Jar: Write Smarter, Not Harder
- Album Review: "Doompop" by Zilched (8/10)
- Album Review: "Light Rays" by The Boxmasters (7/10)
- Album Review: "The Recession 2" by Jeezy (7/10)
- New Music Critique: Priscilla Angelique
Music News Underground
- Grimes set to release 'Miss_Anthropocene Rave Edition' on Friday
- Vinyl and cassette sales surge as streamers collect the music they love in lockdown
- Daft Punk's full 'TRON: Legacy' soundtrack available on streaming services for the first time
- Nico Vega drop a Donald Trump 'Cease and Desist' playlist
- McFly release festive cover of 'Walking In The Air'
- Lil Wayne fears he's 'not worthy' when he gets passed for the Grammys
- Art Terry releases Xmas video 'It Ain't Christmas'
- London based singer-songwriter ABI MIA releases new music inspired by 2020 and global awakening
- MTRSS 'Cali High' video premiere
- Jess Glynne, Jamie Cullum, Nina Nesbitt raise money with Festive Fundraiser for Help Musicians
