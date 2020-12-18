Isabella Lovestory – Whiskey & Coca Cola

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Eminem Releases Second Album of 2020 Music To Be Murdered By – Side B
- Phoebe Bridgers Performs Dreamy Version of ‘Kyoto’ in Her Bed
- Ringo Starr Joined by Dave Grohl, Jenny Lewis, Paul McCartney and More on ‘Here’s to the Nights’
- Billie Eilish Unveils Trailer for Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry
- SPIN First Look: LP Delivers An Explosive Drive-In Performance
- Public Enemy Drops New Video for ‘Grid’ Featuring Cypress Hill and George Clinton
- The White Stripes Release 1999 Show to Raise Funds for Fair Fight Voter Participation Group
- DJ Premier Shares Previously Unreleased Gang Starr Song ‘Glowing Mic’
- Chris Cornell’s Estate Releases Covers Album No One Sings Like You Anymore
- Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ for First Night of Hanukkah
Music Connection
- The 1975 Renew With Downtown Music Publishing
- Celestion Releases Vox Two Notes Impulse Responses
- DEFTONES Donate $105,000 via ADOPT-A-DOT FUNDRAISER
- Honorees at SESAC 2020 Pop Awards
- Kubernik: The Mamas & the Papas "If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears" 55th Anniversary
- IK Multimedia Launches AmpliTube 5
- NAMM Foundation Announces Holiday Celebration
- Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas and More Join "Rock For Good" Benefit
- Submit to Christmas Songwriting Contest
- Submit to Richmond International Film and Music Festival
Music News Underground
- Luke Pritchard and his wife Ellie Rose, aka Duo release self-titled debut album
- Good Charlotte surprise fans with release of first new music in two years
- James Cole 'Live Forever' video premiere
- Kae Tempest explores Roots Manuva 'Brand New Second Hand' on new digital series ‘My Classic Album’
- Josiah Bassey: The most influential songwriter of 2020
- Leona Lewis wows with classical rendition of ‘Ave Maria’
- Nova Records release 'Our House' by Hattie Whitehead, Howard Rose, Max Runham
- Motorhead close the year as relevant as ever
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Eddie Cohn 'Freedom' video premiere
