Jenny March – All In

Jenny March’s new video was directed by Colton Tran. March will have an EP out in 2021 after her string of singles including “November Nights”, “Talk to Me”, and more.

“My single ‘All In’ was inspired by the first time I met my boyfriend and the adventures we would go on and things that he did that caught my attention,” Jenny shared with Flaunt. “We had this instant connection that I knew I couldn’t look past. When creating the video for the track, I pulled inspiration from videos of the late 90s and early 2000s, which I have always been obsessed with since growing up. You see fish eye lens shots, low angles, pops of colors, and of course, 90s “Robot” back up dancers.”

