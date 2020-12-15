Oceans of Slumber – The Colors of Grace

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Public Enemy Drops New Video for ‘Grid’ Featuring Cypress Hill and George Clinton
- The White Stripes Release 1999 Show to Raise Funds for Fair Fight Voter Participation Group
- DJ Premier Shares Previously Unreleased Gang Starr Song ‘Glowing Mic’
- Chris Cornell’s Estate Releases Covers Album No One Sings Like You Anymore
- Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ for First Night of Hanukkah
- Hayley Williams Shares Acoustic Version of ‘Simmer’ From Upcoming EP
- The White Stripes Drop Live Videos of ‘Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground’ and ‘My Doorbell’
- AC/DC Travel Down the Dark Path in ‘Demon Fire’ Video
- Watch Tom Petty’s New Video for ‘Something Could Happen’
- Gwen Stefani Releases First New Original Song in Four Years
Music Connection
- CRS 2021 New Faces of Country Lineup Announced
- In the Box: Eric Bell's Thin Lizzy Journey
- Blue Élan Announces "Yet Another Holiday Livestream"
- Native Instruments Releases Soul Sessions Expansion
- Hollywood Music In Media Awards is Calling For Entries
- The MLC Announces its Educator Toolkit
- Attend Shure Sounding Board Webinar
- Voting is Open for NAMM TEC Awards
- Austin Tolliver Signs to Average Joes Entertainment
- Coast Music and YoungArts Foundation Honor Students
Music News Underground
- Ofsted confirms damage to music education dues to COVID-19
- Michael Lanza x Chow Mane 'Islands'
- Colt Sterk releases new track inspired by late Grandfather 'Grandpa's Truck'
- Singer-songwriter Kai Nanfelt releases new song about suicide, substance abuse & mental health
- 80s album 'Lost in the Atlantic' released after 35 years
- The Music Producers Guild reveals 2021 Awards Shortlist
- Three songs from Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' album set to enter Top 40
- Introducing Shojon
- Joss Stone releases first solo single in 3 years 'Walk With Me'
- A new band aid: 'Ordinary People' suggests a better direction for the world
