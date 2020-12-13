Rina Sawayama – Lucid

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (120)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (97)
- Film of the Month (81)
- Interviews (380)
- Live Photos (587)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (39)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (89)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (342)
- Unfinished Mail (106)
- Upcoming New releases (52)
- Video of the Month (87)
- Videos (1,776)
- Website of the Month (117)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- DJ Premier Shares Previously Unreleased Gang Starr Song ‘Glowing Mic’
- Chris Cornell’s Estate Releases Covers Album No One Sings Like You Anymore
- Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ for First Night of Hanukkah
- Hayley Williams Shares Acoustic Version of ‘Simmer’ From Upcoming EP
- The White Stripes Drop Live Videos of ‘Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground’ and ‘My Doorbell’
- AC/DC Travel Down the Dark Path in ‘Demon Fire’ Video
- Watch Tom Petty’s New Video for ‘Something Could Happen’
- Gwen Stefani Releases First New Original Song in Four Years
- Nandi Bushell Shows Off Her Artistry With New Original Song ‘Gods and Unicorns’
- Torii Wolf’s Dark Trip-Hop Embraces the Bright Side of Creation
Music Connection
- Hollywood Music In Media Awards is Calling For Entries
- The MLC Announces its Educator Toolkit
- Attend Shure Sounding Board Webinar
- Voting is Open for NAMM TEC Awards
- Austin Tolliver Signs to Average Joes Entertainment
- Coast Music and YoungArts Foundation Honor Students
- Women in Music Announces 35th Anniversary Event
- Virtually Attend Genelec GLM 4 Software Launch
- Gear Review: GrooveTech Stagehand Tech Kit
- Joe Walsh's VetsAid 2020 Full Lineup; Streaming Dec. 12-14
Music News Underground
- A new band aid: 'Ordinary People' suggests a better direction for the world
- A$AP Rocky says designing women's shoe collection was 'a no-brainer' for him
- Bombay Bicycle Club release new behind-the-scenes documentary
- NDX deliver a rousing modern-day spiritual for a COVID Christmas
- 'Catching Feelings' Bimwala Remix by Inigo Pascual, Moophs, and J Boog released
- UK based duo Voix release 'Breathless'
- Bring Me The Horizon and YUNGBLUD’s Obey wins Annie Mac’s Hottest Record of the Year 2020
- Independent Venue Week LIVE 2020 gatefold album released
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Ready, Steady, Die! 'Vent' video premiere
Leave a Reply