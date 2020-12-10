Elise Eriksen & Shoffy – Less

17 year old Elise Eriksen has some friends help her out with her single “Less.” The song was co-written by Julia Michaels and features Shoffy, along with Blu DeTiger on bass.

“The first time I heard ‘Less’ I was really struck by how the chords were sort of jazzy, because I have such a huge appreciation for jazz,” says Elise, who names Ella Fitzgerald and Etta James among her all-time favorite singers. “It’s such a perfectly crafted song, and I love how there’s this new meaning to it now everyday life has been so drastically altered. I think everyone can relate to feeling isolated, and just wanting to connect and be together again.”

Eriksen has had a long journey from her native Norway, to NYC and now Los Angeles.

https://www.instagram.com/eliseeriksen_/