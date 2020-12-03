Exes ft Dashboard Confessional – Don’t Wait

You’ve heard Exes on shows including Quantico, DeGrassi and Made in Chelsea. This Los Angeles duo is Allie McDonald and Mike Derenzo. Today they release a cover of Dashboard Confessional’s “Don’t Wait” featuring Chris Carrabba.

Says Carrabba, “I have always enjoyed covering songs I love, by bands I love, and even better when it’s a song by friends I love. I have made a habit of doing this for my whole career. So you can imagine how moved I was when a band I love, EXES, decided to cover my song Don’t Wait. I heard their delicate and sweeping rendition of Don’t Wait through a friend, and I remarked to him at the time “I only wish my version was this beautiful”. Then EXES invited me to be on their version and I was thrilled. They were patient. I had broken my shoulders and ribs and probably other things…too many to list anyway. And so my friends in EXES waited until I was well enough to prop myself up to a mic and be a guest on what in many ways I now consider their song. It was an honor. It is an honor. I know people will fall in love with this song and for some it will be their introduction to the band EXES. For those that do discover EXES from Don’t Wait I ask only one thing. Please listen to more of their music. You will love it, as I do. I promise.”

https://www.instagram.com/weareexes/?hl=en