Isla Den – Halcyon Run

Isla Den is releasing their EP Virtual Garden on December 11. This EP completes a trilogy both as a band project and a utopian destination “when the world broke apart… this is where we came.”

Isla Den is Ellie Manning and Michael Reale. This Montreal duo blends pop, rave into dream fireworks. Today they release the 2nd single off Virtual Garden, “Halcyon Run.” The previous release was “Sad Age.”

http://www.isladen.world/