Mothica – Sober Interlude

Mothica releases a powerful song and statement about sobriety. She says about the song “After we shot the VICES stripped video, I set up my little camera (with face tracking for movement!) and shot this. I wanted to have a single take of me looking into the mirror, talking to myself. This song was written in about 10 minutes, a stream of consciousness about the raw feeling of being sober with myself for the first time. I relapsed several times after I wrote this song, and now it’s incredible to release it with over 500 days sober. If you’re struggling with addiction, I have been there too. Recovery is possible and it’s the most incredible blessing in my life. I promise. One day at a time.”

https://www.instagram.com/mothica/