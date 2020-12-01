Katie Melua Worldwide Livestream Concert

Rivoli Ballroom

London, UK

December 4

https://katiemelua.lnk.to/LiveFA

Katie Melua recently released Album No 8. No she is having her first ever worldwide livestream concert. It will be broadcast live from London’s Rivoli Ballroom. Melua has worked with Drift to arrange this special show.

“I could not be more delighted to perform ‘Album No. 8’ and some favourites from my back catalogue with my dear band and crew next month,” says Katie. “Since seeing the very first Driift show, Laura Marling at Union Chapel, I’ve been hell-bent on finding a way to bring our team together in a gorgeous setting to play live for our fans.

“Our choice of venue is the beautiful Rivoli Ballroom in the heart of London. Opened in 1913 and a famous dancehall in the 1950s, the building was the setting for the video for our recent single A Love Like That. I had the pleasure of performing on its spectacular stage for the shoot and I can’t wait to return to finally play for an audience.

“This very special live performance will be directed by Charlie Lightening, who also directed that video, and joining me on stage will be Tim Harries on bass, Mark Edwards on keys, Zurab Melua on guitars, Joe Yoshida on drums and Nina Harries on double bass and backing vocals. See you there!”

