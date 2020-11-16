Eternal Frequency – The Show Must Go On

“Our cover of ‘The Show Must Go On’ (originally performed by Queen) is a tribute to all of our fellow musicians, roadies, technicians, stage hands, managers, venue owners, and most importantly the listeners and fans that are being affected by this pandemic. We essentially wanted to send a message that things will get better. That is why we are donating 100% of the song proceeds to NIVA – National Independent Venue Association.” – ETERNAL FREQUENCY

https://www.eternalfrequencyband.com/