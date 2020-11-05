Upsahl – Young Life Crisis

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Lana Del Rey Shares A Cappella Performance of Liverpool FC Anthem
- Arcade Fire Debuted New Single ‘Generation A’ on Election Night
- Tracy Chapman Gives Rare Performance of ‘Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution’ on Late Night
- Puscifer Share Enigmatic Video for ‘Theorem’
- Damon Albarn Says Live Music is a ‘Prescription’ for COVID-19 Pandemic Stress
- Neil Young Shares Unreleased Version of ‘Powderfinger’
- Rolling Stones Share First-Ever Live Performance of ‘Sympathy For The Devil’
- Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile Urge People to Vote With ‘A Beautiful Noise’
- Sad13 Serves Up Halloween Treats in ‘The Crow’ and NPR Tiny Desk Concert
- Rob Zombie Drops Spooky Single ‘The Triumph of King Freak’
Music Connection
- Continued: JBL Learning Sessions
- Applied Acoustics Systems Announces Chromaphone 3 Synthesizer
- Kubernik: Q&A with "ZAPPA" Director Alex Winter
- Submit Live Set to Watch, Launch & Win
- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Hosting Virtual Induction Events
- Discogs Celebrates 20 Years of Music and Data
- Canadian Music Week Announces New Virtual Voices Webinars
- James Durbin Signs to Frontiers Music SRL
- Sumo Digital Equips Audio Studios With PMC Monitors
- QSC Saturday Sessions: Whitney Shay
Music News Underground
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- BBC Asian Network celebrates Diwali 2020 with 24 hours of broadcasting
- Elsewhere 'The Pledge' video premiere
- The Offspring share surprise cover of 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)'
- MAEAR to release 'SZNL AFFRZ 2' a collection of experimental beats, styles and ideas
- Chill-dance producer Teddy Beats releases 'All of Me' feat. Britt Lari
- UK Music welcomes Government green light for recording studios to remain open during new lockdown
- Arcade Fire debuted new song ‘I Can’t Wait’ live
- Funding boost from Youth Music to 31 creative businesses nationwide
- Rob Zombie to release new studio album
