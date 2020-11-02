City Girls ft Lil Baby – Flewed Out

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Rolling Stones Share First-Ever Live Performance of ‘Sympathy For The Devil’
- Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile Urge People to Vote With ‘A Beautiful Noise’
- Sad13 Serves Up Halloween Treats in ‘The Crow’ and NPR Tiny Desk Concert
- Rob Zombie Drops Spooky Single ‘The Triumph of King Freak’
- Deftones Announce White Pony Remix Album, Share Purity Ring Remix of ‘Knife Party’
- Smashing Pumpkins Share ‘Ramona’ and ‘Wyttch’ From Upcoming Album
- Paris Jackson Makes Her Solo Debut With ‘Let Down’
- Public Enemy Join Forces With Beastie Boys’ Ad Rock, Mike D and Run-DMC for ‘Public Enemy Number Won’ Video
- Danny Elfman Releases His First Solo Single in 36 Years
- The Kills Bring Fuzzy Soul to ‘I Put a Spell on You’
Music Connection
- Kubernik: Elton John "Tumbleweed Connection" 50th Anniversary
- Paris Jackson Signs With Republic Records
- Spitfire Audio Announces Partnership With Abbey Road Studios
- Continued: SyncLove Q&A on the Music of "Magnolia"
- Play For The Vote Encourages Musicians to Perform On Election Day
- Submit Original Songs for Competition Show with Judge Alice Cooper
- Danny Elfman Signs to ANTI- /Epitaph to Release "Happy"
- "Oblivion's Edge" Patch Library Released for Omnisphere 2
- Live Music Society Grants $2 Million to Venues
- Tool's Adam Jones and Gibson Partner for "Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom"
Music News Underground
- Sir Tom Jones releases complete Decca Collection for the first time
- What effect does music have on players in casinos?
- Ariana Grande's 'Positions' claims seventh week at top spot
- Taurie releases new single 'Aesthetics'
- Nathalie Miranda reveals new single 'Catch 22'
- Norwegian-based American Adam Douglas releases musical 'call-to-arms' with new soul-infused guitar driven single
- Tash Sultana announces release date for sophomore album 'Terra Firma'
- KOKO reveal new EP ‘All Together Now’ released via Made Records
- Kamoken feat. Malou Beauvoir 'Higher Love' video premiere
- The Changing Role of Music in Gaming
