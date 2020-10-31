Aluna & Friends: Rodeo Rave

November 1, 2020

12:30-6:30 PST

www.twitch.tv/AlunasRoom

One half and front-woman of the internationally renowned duo AlunaGeorge, the critically acclaimed singer, songwriter and performer has stepped out on her own having inked a global deal with Los Angeles based record label Mad Decent. On stepping out solo, the British born, Los Angeles based artist shares: “In the past when performing on the stages of my white male peers, I always felt like a visitor being one of the few Black women I could see, so it never fully occurred to me to claim dance music as my music, as an artist, even though it was at the heart of my connection to music.” She continues. “Then I looked at the history of dance music and saw how, for example, Chicago House, known as the invention of house music, was pioneered in the Black and Latino LGTBQ+ communities which gave me inspiration to stake my flag in the ground as a Black woman in dance music by taking control of production and songwriting with my own vibe.” https://www.aluna.site/

Aluna is performing her debut solo album Renaissance live from Compton Cowboys Ranch. Guest DJ sets from Aluna’s friends & collaborators include: BAMBII, GuiltyBeatz, UNIIQU3, Lady Bee, Kiddy Smile, and Austin Millz.