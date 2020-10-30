Liberty – Tattoo

Liberty moved from Dallas to California to attend Septien Entertainment Group, a boot camp whose alumni include Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez and Kacey Musgraves. She impressed her vocal coach Remington Fafael enough that he produced her first two tracks. Today she releases “Tattoo” which deals with the growth from child to adult and the judgements she faced pursuing her dream.

