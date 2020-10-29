The Kills – I Put A Spell On You

The Kills are releasing Little Bastards on December 11. This album includes B-sides and rarities. Little Bastards includes material from 2002 to 2009 and will be available as a 2 x LP, CD and digital.

Today they release the cover of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins “I Put A Spell on You” which includes footage from live shows in Portland and San Francisco

http://thekills.tv/