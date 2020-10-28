Routine – Cady Road

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Karen O and Willie Nelson Join Forces to Cover Queen’s ‘Under Pressure’
- De La Soul Team With Chuck D, Styles P, Talib Kweli for Voting Anthem ‘Remove 45′
- Arctic Monkeys Announce Arctic Monkeys – Live at the Royal Albert Hall
- Watch the Flaming Lips Stage ‘Bubble Show’ in ‘Assassins for Youth’ Video
- Belle and Sebastian Announce What to Look For In Summer
- John Carpenter Shares New Single ‘Weeping Ghost’
- Jeff Tweedy Performs ‘Guess Again’ and Debuts Song Inspired by Colbert’s Monologue
- Foo Fighters Play Stripped-Down Version of ‘Times Like These’ for Biden Benefit
- Dethklok, Protest the Hero Members Cover Oingo Boingo in Time for Halloween
- Tom Morello, Kathy Valentine and More Cover Eurythmics’ ‘Sweet Dreams’
Music Connection
- Van Halen Doc is Looking For Music Stories
- Bob Moog Foundation Announces Virtual Moogseum Tour
- Music Licensing Company Needs Indie Rock Songs
- Attend Cross Ratio Entertainment's Virtual Music Festival
- Participate in Sonic Workshops' Mentoring Course
- Roland Introduces TD-07KV V-Drums
- Go Backstage with Billie Eilish and Her Crew
- Enter the 17th Annual International Acoustic Music Awards
- Enter the International Acoustic Music Awards
- Take Part in NAMM's Music & Wellness Webinar
Music News Underground
- Allegra releases 'Do What I Want' written during lockdown
- Sting to release new album 'Duets' on November 27th
- BPI/BRIT Awards donate £54,000 to Stagehand’s ‘COVID-19 Crew Relief Fund’
- Bobby J reveals 'Body Of A Dancer'
- Amber T releases second single 'No Company'
- Declan O’Rourke's new album 'Arrivals' out February 5th 2021 on eastwest
- Jovian encourages others to taste and hear colours with release of 'Better'
- The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead American Music Awards 2020 nominations with eight each
- Lawrence Harris: From Offensive Line to Operatic Arias
- Council’s proposal criminalises street performance in the vast majority of Westminster
