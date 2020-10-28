Routine – Cady Road

You know Annie Truscott & Melina Duterte from other projects. Truscott plays bass in Chastity Belt. Duterte is band leader for Jay Som. Together they are Routine. Routine will be releasing an EP called And Other Things on November 20 on Friends Of/ Dead Oceans. Today they release the debut single “Cady Road.”

“In Annie’s songs I hear a yearning for something just out of reach, something unachievable,” Duterte says. “She’s such a great singer, so it felt good to just layer instruments to make her vision for it feel fully fleshed out.”