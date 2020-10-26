Xenia Rubinos – Who Shot Ya?

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Dethklok, Protest the Hero Members Cover Oingo Boingo in Time for Halloween
- Tom Morello, Kathy Valentine and More Cover Eurythmics’ ‘Sweet Dreams’
- AC/DC Share ‘Shot in the Dark’ Video
- Bright Eyes Team With Phoebe Bridgers, Flea on ‘Miracle of Life’
- Haim Get in the Halloween Spirit With Robert Pattinson for ‘3 AM’ Performance on Seth Meyers
- Sigur Rós Announce Release Date of Odin’s Raven Magic
- Saweetie Teams Up With Jhené Aiko on ‘Back to the Streets’
- Ariana Grande Debuts New Era With Lead Single ‘Positions’
- The Weeknd Finds a New Body in Bloody ‘Too Late’ Video
- Bruce Springsteen Reiterates His Admiration for Lana Del Rey’s Songwriting on Colbert
Music Connection
- Close Up: A Designs Audio
- Copyright Infringement In Plain Language
- Mixed Notes: November 2020
- Tip Jar: What's the Multiple? - How Much is Your Music Catalog Really Worth?
- Expert Advice: Music Publishing Essentials - A Chat with the Harry Fox Agency
- New Music Critique: Justin Howl
- Q&A With Tame Impala
- DIY Spotlight: Jane McNealy
- Songwriter Profile: Jessie Jo Dillon
- Producer Crosstalk: Marc Urselli
Music News Underground
- The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead American Music Awards 2020 nominations with eight each
- Council’s proposal criminalises street performance in the vast majority of Westminster
- Taylor Swift notches up 12 new RIAA certifications
- Hastings International Piano launches inspirational and educational digital festival with Rufus Wainwright
- Heidi Anne releases new single 'True To You'
- Stormzy unveils new video for 'Rainfall'
- Prolific singer-songwriter and poet Martin Wardley releases new single ‘Resurrecting The Show’
- Ariana Grande has released her new single ‘positions'
- Miley Cyrus announces new album 'Plastic Hearts' will be released next month
- Jamie Lynn Spears and Chantel Jeffries release remix of 'Zoey 101' theme song 'Follow Me'
