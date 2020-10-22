Lydia Luce – Dark River

Lydia Luce came from a strict musical family. She has a master’s in viola from UCLA.

Luce says, “I am grateful for my classical upbringing and that I’ve gotten to absorb a diverse education in music. Ultimately it all brought me to this space of getting to create from experiences that are only mine.”

Luce is getting ready to release her sophomore album Dark River.

https://www.lydialuce.com/

October 22nd, 2020