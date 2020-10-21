Shaed – No Other Way

Shaed (Chelsea Lee, Spencer Ernst, Max Ernst) rocked the world with their single “Trampoline.” The song was featured by Apple and the band was on the Billboard Hot 100. Shaed toured and appeared at Lollapalooza, the Governors Ball and more.

Now they are announcing their debut album which is coming April 16, 2021. Today they release the single “No Other Way.”

https://www.shaedband.com/