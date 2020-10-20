Maude LaTour – Block Your Number

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Lambchop Cover Stevie Wonder’s ‘Golden Lady’
- Skullcrusher Shares Cover of Radiohead’s ‘Lift,’ New Track ‘Farm’
- Marissa Nadler Covers Dusty Springfield’s ‘Spooky’ on Two Minutes to Late Night
- FUZZ Share New Single ‘Mirror’
- Aesop Rock Drops Video for ‘Pizza Alley’
- Elton John Shares ‘Here’s To the Next Time’ From Elton: Jewel Box
- Rosie Carney Releases Acoustic Cover of Radiohead’s ‘Bones’
- The Weeknd Teams With Kenny G for Jazzy ‘In Your Eyes’ Remix
- Ty Dolla $ign Enlists Jhené Aiko, Mustard for Motivational Track ‘By Yourself’
- Local Natives Share New Single With Sharon Van Etten, Announce EP
Music Connection
- QSC Saturday Sessions: Mitchum Yacoub
- Album Review: Vinyl Re-Release of "Alaska" by Between the Buried and Me
- Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Sign First-Ever Artist Recording Deal with BMG
- Making Vinyl Announces 2020 Packaging Awards
- Music Industry Pros Launch We Are All Music Foundation (WAAM) To Support Nonprofits
- New Music Critique: Julian Frampton Band
- "Concerts in Your Car" with DJ Snoopadelic aka Snoop Dogg
- WAMCon Virtual Announces New Breakout Sessions
- Expert Advice: Lamont Dozier Jr.’s Tips for Pursuing a Career in The Music Industry
- LA College of Music Welcomes Solid State Logic ORIGIN to Campus
Music News Underground
- Maybon, Rainage and Skylike team up on new single ‘Joyride’
- Introducing Marcelo De La Vega, debut single ‘Told You’
- MkX 'Fall' video premiere
- Herbie Hancock to be honoured at Jazz FM Awards
- National Album Day organisers hail impact of 2020 event
- Becktoria's 'How Much Did You Love Me' is out now
- Music Venue Trust announce 89% success rate for Grassroots Music Venues applying to Culture Recovery Fund
- Dizzee Rascal, Joel Corry and Becky Hill confirmed for KISS Haunted House Party
- A Certain Ratio's Jez Kerr has launched his own label Small Moves Records
- Contemporary artists customise guitars for auction to support the vital work of The Big Issue
