Denver Film Festival Red Rocks Experience     

https://www.denverfilm.org/dff43/

The 43 rd Annual Denver Film Festival is having 3 unique Drive-In Screenings at Red Rocks. These 3 films are Nomadland , Nine Days and Ammonite . Red Rocks will serve as the backdrop for these red carpet films.

“Throughout this season’s Film On the Rocks Drive-In series, we have watched and shared the joy of audiences getting out of their homes and engaging in big-screen film entertainment,” said Festival Director, Britta Erickson. “While we’re excited to pivot to a virtual experience for the majority of this year’s Festival, and to reach new audiences through that opportunity, we are grateful to our film industry partners, the City of Denver, and of course, our amazing audiences to be able to deliver three unique film experiences — Nomadland, Nine Days and Ammonite — under the stars at beautiful Red Rocks Park. And the truth is, I can’t think of a better, more appropriate way to experience all three of these films – and Nomadland in particular – than in your car, surrounded by beautiful Western vistas.”

“Despite the challenges that 2020 has thrown at us, and the belief that we would have to be 100% virtual for this year’s Festival, we’re thrilled to be able to present these three Red Carpet Drive-In experiences and provide our audiences with some select in-person screening opportunities at DFF43,” said Director of Marketing and Partnerships, Kevin Smith. “These very special screenings would not be possible without the partnership and support of the City of Denver, Arts & Venues, and event partners including Red Bull and Waterloo Sparkling Water.”

Nomadland

Opening Night October 22, 2020 at 7pm

NOMADLAND will receive DFF43’s Rare Pearl Award which will be accepted by director, Chloé Zhao, in a video presentation before the film screening. Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad.

Nine Days

October 24, 2020 at 7pm

Will (Winston Duke) spends his days in a remote outpost watching the live Point of View (POV) on TV’s of people going about their lives, until one subject perishes, leaving a vacancy for a new life on earth. Soon, several candidates — unborn souls — arrive at Will’s to undergo tests determining their fitness, facing oblivion when they are deemed unsuitable. But Will soon faces his own existential challenge in the form of free-spirited Emma (Zazie Beetz), a candidate who is not like the others, forcing him to turn within and reckon with his own tumultuous past. Fueled by unexpected power, he discovers a bold new path forward in his own life.

Ammonite

October 29, 2020 at 7pm

In the 1840s, acclaimed self-taught paleontologist Mary Anning works alone on the wild and brutal Southern English coastline of Lyme Regis. The days of her famed discoveries behind her, she now hunts for common fossils to sell to rich tourists to support herself and her ailing widowed mother. When one such tourist, Roderick Murchison, arrives in Lyme on the first leg of a European tour, he entrusts Mary with the care of his young wife Charlotte, who is recuperating from a personal tragedy. Mary, whose life is a daily struggle on the poverty line, cannot afford to turn him down but, proud and relentlessly passionate about her work, she clashes with her unwanted guest. They are two women from utterly different worlds. Yet despite the chasm between their social spheres and personalities, Mary and Charlotte discover they can each offer what the other has been searching for: the realization that they are not alone. It is the beginning of a passionate and all-consuming love affair that will defy all social bounds and alter the course of both lives irrevocably.