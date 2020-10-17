Verite – Best of me

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Aesop Rock Drops Video for ‘Pizza Alley’
- Elton John Shares ‘Here’s To the Next Time’ From Elton: Jewel Box
- Rosie Carney Releases Acoustic Cover of Radiohead’s ‘Bones’
- The Weeknd Teams With Kenny G for Jazzy ‘In Your Eyes’ Remix
- Ty Dolla $ign Enlists Jhené Aiko, Mustard for Motivational Track ‘By Yourself’
- Local Natives Share New Single With Sharon Van Etten, Announce EP
- Lana Del Rey Shares Piano Ballad ‘Let Me Love You Like a Woman’
- Justin Vernon Plays New Big Red Machine Song in Latest ‘Visit With Vernon’
- Bruce Springsteen Shares New Trailer from Upcoming Apple TV+ Doc
- Korn Team Up With World of Tanks Blitz in ‘Finally Free’ Video
Music Connection
- "Concerts in Your Car" with DJ Snoopadelic aka Snoop Dogg
- WAMCon Virtual Announces New Breakout Sessions
- Expert Advice: Lamont Dozier Jr.’s Tips for Pursuing a Career in The Music Industry
- LA College of Music Welcomes Solid State Logic ORIGIN to Campus
- Sony/ATV Signs Frank Ski to Worldwide Deal
- FAI CommUNITY Webinar: Getting the Best Sound for Your Livestream
- Remembering Eddie Van Halen
- The Recording Academy Launches 2nd Behind the Record Campaign
- KROQ's Iconic DJ "Jed the Fish" Works With Ocean Way Audio
- Expert Advice: Mesmerizing an Audience
Music News Underground
- Introducing Random Acts of Kindness
- Studio 54 Music & The Crush Boys to release 'Salt In The Air'
- Inhaler release new single 'When It Breaks'
- Elvis Costello reveals new track 'Newspaper Pane' from forthcoming album 'Hey Clockface'
- Lockdown livestream initiative ‘The Record Club’ relaunches for 12-month series
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Ty Dolla $ign plans to release a new album on October 23
- Justin Bieber's new track appears exclusively on Snapchat’s Featured Sounds
- Maximo Park announce new album 'Nature Always Wins'
- The Kinks celebrate 50 years of 'Lola Versus Powerman and The Moneygoround, Part One'
