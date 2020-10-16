Kaatii – Afraid of the Dark

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Elton John Shares ‘Here’s To the Next Time’ From Elton: Jewel Box
- Rosie Carney Releases Acoustic Cover of Radiohead’s ‘Bones’
- The Weeknd Teams With Kenny G for Jazzy ‘In Your Eyes’ Remix
- Ty Dolla $ign Enlists Jhené Aiko, Mustard for Motivational Track ‘By Yourself’
- Local Natives Share New Single With Sharon Van Etten, Announce EP
- Lana Del Rey Shares Piano Ballad ‘Let Me Love You Like a Woman’
- Justin Vernon Plays New Big Red Machine Song in Latest ‘Visit With Vernon’
- Bruce Springsteen Shares New Trailer from Upcoming Apple TV+ Doc
- Korn Team Up With World of Tanks Blitz in ‘Finally Free’ Video
- Public Enemy Share Animated Video for ‘Grid’ Featuring George Clinton and Cypress Hill
Music Connection
- Sony/ATV Signs Frank Ski to Worldwide Deal
- FAI CommUNITY Webinar: Getting the Best Sound for Your Livestream
- Remembering Eddie Van Halen
- The Recording Academy Launches 2nd Behind the Record Campaign
- KROQ's Iconic DJ "Jed the Fish" Works With Ocean Way Audio
- Expert Advice: Mesmerizing an Audience
- SESAC Latina Celebrates Top 2020 Honorees
- New SyncFloor Channel SyncLove Releases Q&A on the Music of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
- Enter for a Chance to Join Jason Derulo's Dance Party Oct. 16
- Mondo.NYC: Mindfulness in Music Conference
Music News Underground
- Studio 54 Music & The Crush Boys to release 'Salt In The Air'
- Inhaler release new single 'When It Breaks'
- Elvis Costello reveals new track 'Newspaper Pane' from forthcoming album 'Hey Clockface'
- Lockdown livestream initiative ‘The Record Club’ relaunches for 12-month series
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Ty Dolla $ign plans to release a new album on October 23
- Justin Bieber's new track appears exclusively on Snapchat’s Featured Sounds
- Maximo Park announce new album 'Nature Always Wins'
- The Kinks celebrate 50 years of 'Lola Versus Powerman and The Moneygoround, Part One'
- Jimmy Page: The Anthology Open Edition out now
