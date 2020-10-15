Rose Gold – Soon As You Get Home

Rose Gold is a Baltimore artist with a smooth seductive sound. Today she reveals “Soon As You Get Home.” It is the first song of an upcoming project.

“‘Soon As You Get Home’ is about creating the perfect evening for the person you love,” says Rose. “If they’re hard working or having a bad day… basically, take care of your partner if your partner is taking care of you!”

