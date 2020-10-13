Sun June – Karen O

Sun June have announced their new album Somewhere, due out in February. Today they release the song “Karen O.”

Of the song and video, the band says “‘Karen O’ is one of the only songs we’ve written that takes place over the course of a single night, and we hope we captured what it feels like when you’re completely worn out but can’t bring yourself to go home and go to sleep. It’s about the kind of night you let heartache swallow you whole, and you find yourself heading straight toward the things you should be running away from. The actual Karen O is a hero of ours of course, and in the song she spurs on a lonely night of reflection about what could be versus what can’t. It covers some of our favorite topics-love, performance, regret, and hereditary drinking problems-and explores how we sometimes choose to heighten grief rather than reduce it. It also features a voicemail mailbox, which is unfortunate.

We shot the video out on a Texas Hill Country ranch with a spotlight ranchers use to check on cattle at night (very Texas of us). We thought the stage lights and disco ball helped draw out the connection between feeling an emotion and performing it, both for yourself and others. We got lucky and happened to shoot during a lightning storm, so we went full melodrama with it.”

https://sunjunemusic.com/