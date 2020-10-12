The 43rd Denver Film Festival (DFF43)

October 22, 2020 – November 8, 2020

The Denver Film Festival is virtual this year. It has over a 100 films, short films, student shorts, music videos, and episodic content. DFF has a number of programs that are part of the festival, and also run content at Denver Film yearlong including: CineLatinnX, CinemaQ, J’Adore, Women + Film & SeriesFest. DFF also has featured this year the Colorado Dragon Film Festival, Culinary Cinema, Italian Showcase, Spotlight on UK/Ireland Cinema, Colorado Spotlight, Contemporary World Cinema and a Spotlight on Social Justice.

“The DFF43 program befits the complexities and opportunities presented to us in 2020 — a balance of thought provoking, issue-driven films addressing our challenging times, along with inspirational, charming, and life-affirming fare,” said Denver Film Festival Artistic Director, Matthew Campbell. “The program is an expansive, yet focused, sampling of international, U.S., and local films; with the goal of offering something for all tastes. Though we might not be able to convene in person this year, we hope these films connect Colorado cinema lovers in a way we’ve never before achieved.”

Atlantis – A surrealist film set in a future Eastern Ukraine where Sergiy and Katya meet while exhuming war corpses. Nominated for Krzysztof Kieślowski Award for Best Feature Film

I Am Greta – A documentary about Greta Thunberg with never before seen footage

Little Fish – Newlyweds find themselves in a world with a different pandemic. One that causes its victims to lose their memories

Women In Blue – A documentary about Minneapolis’ first female police chief Janee Harteau filmed between 2017-2019

The 8th – The 8th traces Ireland’s campaign to remove the 8th Amendment – a constitutional ban on abortion.

Nasrin – A portrait of Nasrin Sotoudeh, a human rights activist and political prisoner through the eyes of Iran’s women’s right movement.

Nevia – Nevia is 17 and lives in the suburbs of Naples with her beloved little sister Enza, their aunt Lucia and their grandmother Nana. She is a stubborn teenager, determined to get from life much more than fate has planned for her, but it’s hard to be a girl in a place where only men can make the rules and apparently there are no options but make ends meet with little illegal jobs. Until one day, a circus comes to town, changing everything in Nevia’s life and giving her a new hope…

Undine – A dark fantasy where a Berlin historian is forced to kill the man who betrays her. Nominated for Krzysztof Kieślowski Award for Best Feature Film

Shiva Baby – A near college graduate, Danielle, gets paid by her sugar daddy and rushes to meet her neurotic parents at a family shiva. Nominated for American Independent Award

Nadia, Butterfly – While young and in her prime, Nadia decides to retire from pro swimming after the Olympic Games to escape a rigid life of sacrifice. Nominated for Krzysztof Kieślowski Award for Best Feature Film