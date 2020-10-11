Village of Love Online Planned Parenthood Benefit Concert

Sunday October 25, 202

6-9pm PST

https://golive.ly/event/village-of-love

For the last eight years, Panache has hosted Valentine’s Day concerts across the country to raise money and awareness for Planned Parenthood. Earlier this year, The Village of Love Benefit Series raised over $40,000 through performances in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Miami. Now, Panache is thrilled to be joining forces with their friends at Like Management and Live.ly to organize Village of Love’s online debut.

This year’s event features Angel Olsen, Brittany Howard, Deep Sea Diver, Phoebe Bridgers, Kathleen Hanna, Margo Price, Soko, Weyes Blood and more. Tickets are only $15.