Honor Her Wish: An Exclusive Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Honor Her Wish

 

Monday October 12, 2020

8pm EST

http://rbg.live/

This exclusive event features big names across the board. Politically they include:

Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton

Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Fair Fight Action Founder Stacey Abrams

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Chelsea Clinton

Feminist Activist/Writer Gloria Steinem

Musically it includes:

Phoebe Bridgers

Sophia Bush

Kathleen Hanna

Kesha

Margo Price

Resistance Revival Chorus

Artist Michael Stipe

Hayley Williams

To join you must RSVP at http://rbg.live/

October 11th, 2020