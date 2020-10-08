Lake Street Dive – Making Do

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Future Islands Bring ‘For Sure’ to Colbert
- Haim Release New Video for ‘Man From the Magazine’
- Fleet Foxes Explore Trust in ‘Can I Believe You’ Video
- Angel Olsen Plays Tiny Desk (Home) Concert From Large Porch
- Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings Cover Dusty Springfield’s ‘Little by Little’
- Future Islands Take to the Battlefield in ‘Born in a War’ Video
- Billie Eilish and Finneas Perform ‘No Time to Die’ on Tonight Show
- The Antlers Drop ‘Wheels Roll Home,’ First New Music in Six Years
- Jeff Tweedy Shares ‘Gwendolyn’ From Upcoming Solo LP
- The War on Drugs Detail New Live Album
Music Connection
- Elektra Records Signs Indian Star Prateek Kuhad
- Strum-N-Comfort Showcase Final
- Virtually Tour World Famous Recording Studios with AES Show 2020's TechTours
- Eventide Releases TriceraChorus Classic-Inspired Chorus Effect for Desktop, iPhone and iPad
- Sign Up For "Committing to Conversation" Event With SaulPaul
- SESAC Signs Award-Winning Songwriter Jon Nite
- Grammy Museum to Host Ingrid Andress on New Collection:live Series
- Lord-Alge Adds SSL Native V6 Plug-Ins and more to His SSL-Based Studio
- Expert Advice: Greye on The Importance of Music Videos
- Bobby Borg Consulting: Pro Tools vs. Logic
Music News Underground
- UK Music CEO: 'Our music industry delivers for Britain. It needs saving'
- Camelphat record BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix in empty Printworks
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Women Get Out The Vote! 'We Need You' official music video premiere
- The Fortune tellerz world video premiere of 'Everybody's Calling'
- The Chris White Experience presents: Sparrow
- The Vamps back with new album Cherry Blossom
- Norah Jones amongst artists to be honoured at Jazz FM Awards 2020
- BBC Music Introducing LIVE 2020 launches with HAIM, Ray BLK, Tom Misch, Jack Garratt
- UK Music chief welcomes cross-party support for music industry
