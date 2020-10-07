Destiny Rogers – Wave

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Haim Release New Video for ‘Man From the Magazine’
- Fleet Foxes Explore Trust in ‘Can I Believe You’ Video
- Angel Olsen Plays Tiny Desk (Home) Concert From Large Porch
- Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings Cover Dusty Springfield’s ‘Little by Little’
- Future Islands Take to the Battlefield in ‘Born in a War’ Video
- Billie Eilish and Finneas Perform ‘No Time to Die’ on Tonight Show
- The Antlers Drop ‘Wheels Roll Home,’ First New Music in Six Years
- Jeff Tweedy Shares ‘Gwendolyn’ From Upcoming Solo LP
- The War on Drugs Detail New Live Album
- Members of Integrity, the Dillinger Escape Plan and More Cover the Misfits’ ‘Halloween II’
Music Connection
- Sign Up For "Committing to Conversation" Event With SaulPaul
- SESAC Signs Award-Winning Songwriter Jon Nite
- Grammy Museum to Host Ingrid Andress on New Collection:live Series
- Lord-Alge Adds SSL Native V6 Plug-Ins and more to His SSL-Based Studio
- Expert Advice: Greye on The Importance of Music Videos
- Bobby Borg Consulting: Pro Tools vs. Logic
- Tune-In to London's Country Music Week Virtual Event
- Enter the Music Innovation 2020 Contest
- Event: How to Create Great Music Webinars
- Upcoming Webinar: Learn How To Mix With MXL Microphones
Music News Underground
- BBC Music Introducing LIVE 2020 launches with HAIM, Ray BLK, Tom Misch, Jack Garratt
- UK Music chief welcomes cross-party support for music industry
- Annie Lennox announces the 10th Anniversary re-issue & previously unreleased Purcell's 'Dido's Lament'
- BPI launches 'Equality & Justice Advisory Group' to promote greater equality and inclusion across the music industry
- ISM announces strategic partnership with the Musicians Movement #MakeMusicWork slogan
- Billie Joe Armstrong announces quarantine cover album 'No Fun Mondays'
- Sleeper announce 'The Lost Album' of previously unheard material
- Miley Cyrus' 'MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions' set to air next week
- ICON: Music Through The Lens...a journey through the history & cultural impact of music photography
- Branding through music
