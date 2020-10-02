Winona Oak – Piano in the Sky

Winona Oak is an artist from Sweden who continues to amaze us. Today she releases the visually stunning video for “Piano in the Sky.” The video was directed by Julian Gillstrom.

Oak also announced that she is releasing a new EP, SHE on October 23. This is her 2nd EP following Closure. The first single from SHE was “With Myself.”

https://www.instagram.com/winonaoak/?hl=en