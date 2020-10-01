CAM – Classic

Country star CAM is releasing her sophomore album, The Otherside, on October 30 on Triple Tiger/RCA Records. On The Otherside CAM joins forces with Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Tim Bergling, Avicii.

Today she releases the video for "Classic." She has already released "Redwood Tree", "Till There's Nothing Left", and "Diane", all singles off The Otherside.