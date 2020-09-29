Sharkk Heartt – More Than This

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Deerhoof Drop Love-Lore, a Surprise ‘Live’ Album of Eclectic Covers
- Amanda Shires Offers New Song ‘The Problem’ for International Safe Abortion Day
- Beabadoobee Shares ‘How Was Your Day?’ Video
- Mastodon, Russian Circles Members Cover Alice in Chains
- Kanye West Teases New Song That Samples Lauryn Hill
- Travis Scott Recruits Young Thug, M.I.A. for ‘FRANCHISE’
- Matt Maeson and Lana Del Rey Join Forces on ‘Hallucinogenics’
- Smashing Pumpkins Drop Two New CYR Tracks
- Royal Blood Return With First Song Since 2017
- Pixies Share New ‘Hear Me Out’ Video
Music Connection
- SESAC Signs Nigerian Songwriter and Pop Star Burna Boy
- Nashville Songwriter Awards Announces Ashley Gorley NSAI Songwriter of the Year for 5th Time
- Continued: JBL's Learning Sessions
- The Legal Beat: 50 Cent Loses Appeal Against Rick Ross
- DIY Spotlight: Owen Rivera
- Lauren Daigle Announces Online Hurricane Laura Relief Concert Oct. 11
- Producer Crosstalk: Caroline Jones
- Close Up: School of Rock
- Exec Profile: Emmanuel Zunz of ONErpm
- Up Close: Black Matter Mastering
Music News Underground
- Yungblud to host own BBC Radio 1 podcast series
- beabadoobee shares 'How Was Your Day?' from debut album 'Fake It Flowers'
- Oasis celebrate 25 years of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? with new Noel Gallagher interview
- Singer song-writer Julian Rosso launches Tidal Wave Vol.2 of his Lost at Sea Series
- Fearne Cotton releases new album ft. Helen Mirren, Sam Fender & more
- Blackpink have announced their new single, 'Lovesick Girls'
- BTS will release their new album, 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' on November 20
- Isaac Snow challenges anti-migrant rhetoric in UK with brooding new downtempo release ‘Why’
- Ludovico Einaudi ands 63rd No.1 with new album ‘Einaudi Undiscovered’
- Feeling Good: Music, Wellbeing & Technology new speaker update
