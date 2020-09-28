Sasha Sloan – Is It Just Me?

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (117)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (97)
- Film of the Month (78)
- Interviews (372)
- Live Photos (586)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (30)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (86)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (341)
- Uncategorized (2)
- Unfinished Mail (102)
- Upcoming New releases (49)
- Video of the Month (84)
- Videos (1,594)
- Website of the Month (114)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Beabadoobee Shares ‘How Was Your Day?’ Video
- Mastodon, Russian Circles Members Cover Alice in Chains
- Kanye West Teases New Song That Samples Lauryn Hill
- Travis Scott Recruits Young Thug, M.I.A. for ‘FRANCHISE’
- Matt Maeson and Lana Del Rey Join Forces on ‘Hallucinogenics’
- Smashing Pumpkins Drop Two New CYR Tracks
- Royal Blood Return With First Song Since 2017
- Pixies Share New ‘Hear Me Out’ Video
- Mr Bungle Share Video of ‘Eracist,’ Second Single From Upcoming LP
- Kurt Vile Announces New EP, Shares Collaboration With John Prine
Music Connection
- WAMCon is Back By Popular Demand Oct. 24
- Hit Like A Girl Announces Marching Percussion Contest Judges
- Will Lady A Need a Plan B?: How to Protect Your Band’s Name
- Bandzoogle Expands Online Video Features, Including Twitch and Crowdcast Integrations
- Grammy Museum Hosts Conversation with the Super-Group Behind Haitian Benefit Album
- Album Review: "Rocked This Town: From L.A. to London" by The Stray Cats (10/10)
- Bobby Borg Consulting: Overcoming Age Discrimination in Music
- Virtually Attend These Upcoming Webinars from Folk Alliance International
- PRS Set to Launch Season 2 of "Long Distance" Series
- Entertainment Exec Beth Greve Tapped as Director and Global Head of Sales for Iron Mountain Entertainment Services
Music News Underground
- Fearne Cotton releases new album ft. Helen Mirren, Sam Fender & more
- Blackpink have announced their new single, 'Lovesick Girls'
- BTS will release their new album, 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' on November 20
- Isaac Snow challenges anti-migrant rhetoric in UK with brooding new downtempo release ‘Why’
- Ludovico Einaudi ands 63rd No.1 with new album ‘Einaudi Undiscovered’
- Feeling Good: Music, Wellbeing & Technology new speaker update
- Dave Brubeck Centenary the final studio album set for release
- Ed Sheeran, Paul McCartney, Noel Gallagher, The Who rally for Teenage Cancer Trust
- Give your band a PageRank Boost with our Artist Promo
- Country girl Corinne Cook releases new single 'Devil's Heaven' from 'Yes I Can' album
Leave a Reply