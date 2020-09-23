Sad13 – Ruby Wand

Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz and Sad13 releases “Ruby Wand” today. It is the latest single from her new album, as Sad13, called Haunted Painting coming out on Friday September 25. This is the first release on her label Wax Nine. The video was directed by Benjamin Stillerman.

Sadie says, “Ruby’s my birthstone, thought to alleviate negative emotional energy and benefit self-awareness. So a ‘Ruby Wand’ would be an instrument to conjure those changes. The song is about working through an OCD flare up in the wake of complicated grief—seeking control through small rituals, good and bad. Lyrically, it’s more literal than most of my songs, and the music mirrors that narrative. The synths are calculating but also fantastical, while the guitars and drums push against that clock in heavy chaos. Might as well also admit that ‘Ruby Wand’ is a weapon from Star Ocean, one of my very favorite RPGs.”

https://www.sad13.horse/